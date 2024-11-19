The affable street-fighter of Odisha politics

BHUBANESWAR : In the demise of Samir Dey, the Odisha BJP has lost one of the scriptwriters of its evolution from a ‘sign board’ party to the most formidable political force in the state today. As the saffron party has finally managed to ascend to power earlier this year, it cannot but remember the contribution of the ‘affable street-fighter’ in laying the foundation for its rise in Odisha.

The three-time MLA and former minister passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here on Monday. He was just 67 but had virtually retreated from active politics due to health issues since the last five years. His health problems had aggravated recently after which he was hospitalised for pneumonia, kidney and cardiac ailments. He had been undergoing treatment in the ICU for more than two weeks. He leaves behind his wife and a daughter.

The passing away of Dey marks the end of an era in Odisha politics and a political career spanning more than three-and-half decades. Born to a reputed Bengali family at Punang village in Jagatsinghpur district, Dey had been active in student politics and became the president of Cuttack Christ College Students Union from ABVP in 1980. He went on to gain a degree in Law and took to legal practice while being a forefront RSS worker and BJP Yuva Morcha. He was then drafted into the BJP and in 1990 made the candidate from Cuttack Assemby constituency only to taste defeat.