Cuttack police nab two men in connection with trafficking of 17-year-old from Bangladesh

BHUBANESWAR: Cuttack police on Monday carried out raids at five locations in the capital city including Laxmisagar area and detained two persons in connection with the alleged trafficking of a 17-year-old girl from Bangladesh.

Madhupatna police in Cuttack had recently arrested a couple from Gopalpur for allegedly forcing the minor girl into prostitution. Police had rescued the victim from Link Road on November 9 after she fled from the rented accommodation of the couple identified as Veera Gujur Choudhary (55) of Rajasthan and Jasmine (36) of Keonjhar.

During investigation, police found that Veera and Jasmine had brought the girl to Odisha. The two persons detained by cops had reportedly engaged her into the flesh trade initially.

“The documents recovered from the girl indicate that she is a Bangladeshi national. The two men are being questioned. Further probe is underway to ascertain the identities of all the individuals who trafficked and engaged the minor in prostitution,” said a senior police officer.