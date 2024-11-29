Bhubaneswar on high alert ahead of DG-IG meet after threat from Khalistani separatist

BHUBANESWAR: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah all set to arrive for the high-profile DGP conference, Bhubaneswar was placed under a thick blanket of security on Thursday even as Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatened to disrupt the meet.

The 59th DG and IG conference is being organised for the first time in Odisha. Besides, the PM and the HM, national security advisor Ajit Doval and a host of top officials of security agencies will attend the three-day conference starting on Friday. Many of the senior officers arrived in Bhubaneswar on the day.

To keep an eye on the city, more than 70 platoons of police force and anti-terror agencies have been deployed across Bhubaneswar to ensure the pan-India event passed off smoothly.

Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said anti-terror agencies and intelligence wing officials have been mobilised to handle threats posed by anti-national elements, if any.

Singh’s statement came hours after Pannun issued a video message. Without commenting on the video issued by the Khalistani extremist, the Police Commissioner said they are keeping a close vigil on every aspect and adequate security arrangements have been made to meet any challenge and ensure there is no law and order situation.