Medical test of 17-year-old rape victim conducted

ROURKELA: Days after a 17-year-old girl alleged she had been raped by her father’s friend for over two years, RN Pali police on Monday conducted medical examination of the minor in connection with the case.

Inspector in-charge (IIC) of RN Pali police station Rajendra Swain said statements of the victim would be recorded on Tuesday. “In a parallel development, a police team has also been sent to Delhi to arrest the accused, 48-year-old businessman Rajan Srivastava, who is currently at large,” he added.

Sources said the victim on Friday revealed before police that she had been repeatedly raped by Srivastava over a period of two years. Srivastava was the friend of the victim’s father. As per police, the businessman, owing to his closeness with the girl’s family, allegedly took advantage of the same and committed the offence multiple times.