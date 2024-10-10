Tribals in Odisha at greater risk of mental health issues, says BHU Research

BHUBANESWAR: Mental health problems are no more an urban phenomenon. A study by psychologists at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has revealed that tribal communities of Odisha are at greater risk of mental health issues with over 36 per cent respondents experiencing moderate depression and 11 per cent found with severe depression.

“Depression, stress and anxiety, were an urban phenomena a decade back. Now these health issues are commonly visible in tribal pockets in the state. Their poor socio-economic conditions, beliefs, consumption of intoxicants, domestic violence and inadequate protein and fat intake could be the reasons behind prevalence of such health issues,” said assistant professor at BHU Kavita Pandey.

Pandey and her team analysed 25 papers on tribal communities in Odisha, revealing various physical and mental health issues such as TB, malaria, diarrhoea and several other infestations, and infections. Low socio-economic conditions, lack of education, societal customs, poor hygiene, malnutrition, unsanitary living conditions, and food insecurity have been attributed as the causes of vulnerability.

According to the study, tribal communities also suffer from different types of mental health issues like stress, depression, and bipolar disorder. Around 28 pc tribal respondents had minimal depression and over 24 per cent, mild depression.