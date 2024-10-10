Tribals in Odisha at greater risk of mental health issues, says BHU Research

BHUBANESWAR: Mental health problems are no more an urban phenomenon. A study by psychologists at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has revealed that tribal communities of Odisha are at greater risk of mental health issues with over 36 per cent respondents experiencing moderate depression and 11 per cent found with severe depression.
“Depression, stress and anxiety, were an urban phenomena a decade back. Now these health issues are commonly visible in tribal pockets in the state. Their poor socio-economic conditions, beliefs, consumption of intoxicants, domestic violence and inadequate protein and fat intake could be the reasons behind prevalence of such health issues,” said assistant professor at BHU Kavita Pandey.
Pandey and her team analysed 25 papers on tribal communities in Odisha, revealing various physical and mental health issues such as TB, malaria, diarrhoea and several other infestations, and infections. Low socio-economic conditions, lack of education, societal customs, poor hygiene, malnutrition, unsanitary living conditions, and food insecurity have been attributed as the causes of vulnerability.
According to the study, tribal communities also suffer from different types of mental health issues like stress, depression, and bipolar disorder. Around 28 pc tribal respondents had minimal depression and over 24 per cent, mild depression.
It was most prevalent among those under the age of 25, affecting around 44 pc of the respondents. Postnatal tribal women reported that women experienced mild-to-moderate levels of stress and depressive symptoms. Citing cross-sectional research, Pandey said over 24 pc of the 3,625 tribal people studied suffered from psychological stress, and over 29 pc of people had a lack of knowledge regarding psychological disorders.
“What concerns is that despite the high prevalence, the tribal communities are not aware of these mental issues and still are dependent on their traditional practices. The government must step in and make facilities available to deal with such health issues before it is too late,” she said.
For treatment, the researchers said, tribals use different types of traditional methods such as wild-ant chutney for cough, ‘amar poi’ leaf for diarrhea, and ‘ganagasiuli’ leaf juice for malaria and fever. Superstition and poverty are a significant obstacle, hindering tribals from seeking medical treatment.
“There is an urgent need to address superstitions and enhance mental and physical health among tribal communities to change their perceptions. The government should prioritise their education, implement community therapy, and devise comprehensive socioeconomic development plans,” said another researcher Naresh Behera.