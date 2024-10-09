World Mental Health Day| From work to exhaustion -- why we need to learn where to draw the line

The 2024 Gallup State of Global Workplace Report reveals that 86% of the global workforce, primarily corporate employees, are categorised as either "struggling" or "suffering" in terms of mental health and well-being. India mirrors this trend, with significant increases in workplace distress.

Local researches indicate that 40% of employees in India frequently experience burnout, while 38% report moderate distress. A substantial number of employees express job dissatisfaction, with many considering leaving their current roles. Among those contemplating resignation, 37% of female employees cite poor work-life balance as the primary reason, compared to 28% of male employees.

An earlier ASSOCHAM study found that 43% of private sector employees in India exhibit signs of general anxiety disorder or depression. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated these issues, with 36% of Indian employees reporting mental health challenges and 50% expressing anxiety about an uncertain future. the ASSOCHAM survey stated.

The mental health of the workforce is more critical than ever now, making it all the more critical to recognize the above symptoms. Therefore addressing occupational stress should be a priority for both employers and employees to ensure a healthier, more productive workforce and prevent long-lasting physical and mental health issues.

According to Dr. Rakesh Kumar Chadda, HoD, Psychiatry at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, which recently brought to light the alarming levels of occupational stress and burnout experienced by Indian employees, workplace stress in India stems from several factors, including excessive workload, unsocial hours, job insecurity, poor working conditions, and a lack of control over job roles.

"The situation is exacerbated by unsafe or toxic work environments, insufficient support from colleagues, and a rise in workplace harassment and bullying. This high-pressure environment has led to a surge in physical health conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and cardiac issues, as well as mental health problems such as anxiety and depression,” added Dr Kumar.

Work pressure and inadequate work-life balance can lead to brain fog and fatigue in employees. Experts advise that they need sufficient rest and family time to combat these effects.

"High-pressure work environments reduce time for rest, relaxation and leisure and ultimately leads to mental ill health and mental distress," says Prof Roy Abraham Kallivayalil, Vice President (Asia Pacific), World Federation for Mental Health.

In recent cases, such as that of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a young EY employee who died from sudden cardiac arrest, it is possible that she experienced significant workplace stress and lacked support from colleagues to listen to and understand her difficulties, according to Prof. Kallivayalil.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist and former President of the Indian Medical Association Cochin, while talking about the instances of sudden death among young adults offered a nuanced view on the causes of these tragic events. He explained that while heart-related conditions are often the culprit, it's important not to conflate work stress with heart attacks without substantial evidence.

Understanding Sudden Death

Sudden death, especially in younger adults, is often attributed to heart-related causes. A 2002 autopsy study conducted in India found that 77% of sudden deaths among individuals aged 23 to 50 were due to coronary heart disease, with other causes including cardiomyopathy, stroke, and aortoarteritis. However, Dr. Jayadevan emphasises that cardiac arrest and heart attacks are not synonymous.

“Cardiac arrest is when the heart suddenly stops functioning, like when the electricity goes off and the fan stops working,” he explains. A cardiac arrest can occur in an otherwise healthy heart due to factors like low potassium, nervous disorders, or external causes like drowning or strangulation. On the other hand, heart attacks are caused by blockages in the coronary arteries, which reduce the oxygen supply to the heart muscles.

Work Pressure and Stress: Correlation, Not Causation

In the age of intense work cultures and high performance demands, stress is frequently blamed for sudden deaths. However, Dr. Jayadevan warns against oversimplifying the connection between work pressure and heart attacks. “There’s a lot of hype about work pressure being the cause of heart attacks, but correlation is not causation. Just because someone is stressed or working hard doesn’t automatically mean it will lead to a heart attack,” he says.