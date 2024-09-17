Lockdown effect: Rise in anxiety, mental health issues in kids

CHENNAI: Sudhir* was 14-years-old when the Covid-19 pandemic struck. For an ardent cricket fan like him, the lockdown was a big blow. The boy, who used to rush to the playground with a bat and ball whenever he found an opportunity, got hooked on to online and video games. He stopped playing cricket as access to playgrounds was denied for months on end, and slowly turned away from studies. Whenever he was denied access to the Internet, his anxiety levels rose violently and he often became angry.

This is not an isolated case. Like him, several children continue to suffer from myriad mental health problems, though it’s been three years since the pandemic passed by and schools have started functioning regularly. Many of these issues have their roots tied to the lockdown, and the increased dependence on the internet for education and leisure.

Doctors and psychiatric clinics are seeing a manifold increase in cases, especially among children and adolescents. Studies show that the number of children with mental health problems has more than doubled since the pandemic.

Teachers report that children suffer from mental health problems including inattention, clinginess, emotional difficulties, and feelings of isolation. There has also been an increase in use of social media and substances, said Dr Pratima Murthy, director, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS).