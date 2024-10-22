CM sets ‘Zero Casualty’ target as Odisha gears up to tackle calamity

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said the entire state administration is on high alert and fully prepared to tackle the impact of Cyclone Dana as it is expected to hit the north coastal Odisha between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Urging people not to panic, Majhi said the government is committedly working on the principle of Zero Casualty and taking all possible measures to ensure their safety and security.

Reviewing the preparedness of the administration to deal with the situation, Majhi directed officials to ensure each and every person residing in the path of Dana is evacuated to safe places before the storm surge. All the people in villages under the projected track of Dana should be shifted to the cyclone shelters before it hits the Odisha coast. Not one person in the vulnerable and low-lying area should be left behind, he stressed.

He directed the district collectors to ensure that the cyclone shelters are equipped with all facilities including electricity and drinking water. The shelters should have adequate stock of medicine, food materials and baby food, he added.

The chief minister was informed that teams from NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services are ready to be deployed and start movement to the vulnerable areas soon.

Stating that deaths also occur due wall collapse during cyclone and heavy rains, he said all weak houses should be identified immediately and people residing in them shifted to shelters. Weak billboards and signboards should be identified in urban areas and dismantled as these also cause havoc and fatalities during the cyclone, he said.

The chief minister asked Energy, Works and Rural Development departments to be ready with plans to ensure that basic services like electricity and telecommunication connectivity are restored in the affected areas as early as possible.