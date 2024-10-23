Cyclone shelters of Kendrapara in need of help as cyclone Dana comes calling

KENDRAPARA: Unstable roof and absence of basic facilities are among the myriad problems plaguing many multipurpose cyclone shelters in the coastal district of Kendrapara as cyclone Dana approaches.

Sixty-year-old Jiban Behera, a native of Manjarajpur village under Rajnagar block, is worried since the district administration has decided to move the villagers to a cyclone shelter which is in a decaying state. “The state government built a cyclone shelter in Mangarajpur village in 2000 after the 1999 super cyclone. Its crumbing state makes us nervous,” he added.

Fellow villager Ramani Ranjan Mandal said his family members decided to stay in the two-storey building of his neighbour because of the poor plight of the cyclone shelter.

In seaside Kaitha village, water leaks through the roof of the cyclone shelter. The iron rods of the ceiling are exposed and rusted, while slabs appear to be crashing. Electricity wires are exposed and there is constant discharge of electricity from sockets. “One never knows when this cyclone shelter will come down,” said Narayan Samal.

Many shelters meant to provide refuge to vulnerable populations at the time of a natural disaster are in dilapidated state. Toilets in the cyclone shelters are in pathetic conditions, said Amarbara Biswal, a social worker of Kendrapara.

Contacted, Ashok Das, district emergency officer of Kendrapara said the administration cleaned and repaired 117 cyclone shelters on war-footing to provide shelter to villagers.

“The administration stocked water, food, medicines and generators. As many as 409 schools and other institutions will be used by villagers to reside in any emergency situation,” he added.