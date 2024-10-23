Tourists flee Puri as cyclone Dana inches closer

PURI: Puri beach wore a deserted look on Tuesday as most of the tourists left the pilgrim town and headed towards safety in wake of the impending cyclone Dana.

Secretary of Puri hotel association Rajkishore Patra said with tourists abandoning their holiday plans, the hoteliers have landed in a tight spot as they have to return the money against cancellation of bookings.

“After the cyclone warning, new arrival of tourists is negligible while those who booked for week-long stays are trying to return. Long queues of tourists are being witnessed at railway booking counters for return tickets. The general occupancy has dropped below 20 per cent,” Patra rued.

On the day, lifeguards and volunteers were seen advising the remaining handful of tourists not to enter the sea. The district administration also put up red flags on the beach to warn tourists against bathing in the sea. Fishermen too were asked not to venture into the sea.