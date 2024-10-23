Tourists flee Puri as cyclone Dana inches closer

PURI: Puri beach wore a deserted look on Tuesday as most of the tourists left the pilgrim town and headed towards safety in wake of the impending cyclone Dana.
Secretary of Puri hotel association Rajkishore Patra said with tourists abandoning their holiday plans, the hoteliers have landed in a tight spot as they have to return the money against cancellation of bookings.
“After the cyclone warning, new arrival of tourists is negligible while those who booked for week-long stays are trying to return. Long queues of tourists are being witnessed at railway booking counters for return tickets. The general occupancy has dropped below 20 per cent,” Patra rued.
On the day, lifeguards and volunteers were seen advising the remaining handful of tourists not to enter the sea. The district administration also put up red flags on the beach to warn tourists against bathing in the sea. Fishermen too were asked not to venture into the sea.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) ordered closure of the Sun temple at Konark and the museum ahead of the cyclone. Heavy-duty pumps have been kept ready to drain out water from the Sun temple premises.
District fire officer Pravat Kumar Rout said a mock drill was conducted on cyclone preparedness on the day. “We have kept 65 cutter machines including plasma, concrete and hydraulic cutters to clear trees and electricity poles from the roads after the cyclone. Electricity staff are also ready to restore power supply at the earliest,” he said.
The administration has opened a control room to monitor the relief and rescue operations. The Fire Service department has formed 18 teams to deal with the post-cyclone situation. Emergency lighting systems have been kept in reserve. Government officials have asked to remain alert at their places of duty.