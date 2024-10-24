Cyclone Dana's landfall keeps Odisha govt on alert, 5.84 lakh evacuated; PM Modi reviews preparedness

According to Manorama Mohanty, director of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Dana is expected to make landfall along the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts near Bhitarkanika and Dhamra as a severe cyclonic storm. Winds could reach speeds of 100-110 km per hour, with gusts of up to 120 km per hour during landfall.

Dana is likely to maintain its intensity as a severe storm until Friday morning, after which it will weaken into a cyclonic storm.

Weather experts noted that although the storm developed into a severe cyclone with wind speeds exceeding 100 km per hour, the relatively high pressure at sea level prevented it from intensifying further.

The storm briefly displayed an "eye" formation, but a high-pressure system over the Arabian Sea hindered its cloud bands from extending overland. After making landfall, the system may recurve west-southwestward, potentially bringing rain to the central and southern districts of Odisha on Saturday. This re-curvature is attributed to the high-pressure system over the Arabian Sea.

In the last 24 hours, Paradip recorded 62.9 mm of rain, while Chandbali received 46.2 mm.