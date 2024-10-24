Sanitation key issue for women in cyclone shelters in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the state Government shifted lakhs of people to cyclone shelters, a majority of women and the differently-abled moved in with a sense of reluctance.

Sanitation issues were their biggest concern as several permanent shelters were dilapidated and unfit for accommodating a large number of people besides lacking an adequate number of toilets.

Since Wednesday night, the administration of 11 districts evacuated more than 3.5 lakh people from vulnerable areas to 4,756 cyclone shelters, both temporary and permanent ones, as a precautionary measure against Cyclone Dana.

Though the government is ensuring a steady supply of both dry and cooked food, drinking water, baby food and medicines at all the shelters, people in many places alleged that no steps had been taken to address the sanitation issues.