Fishermen, slum dwellers of Odisha's Paradip have no place to escape the storm

PARADIP: Several fishermen and slum dwellers have taken refuge in vessels and temples in Paradip owing to the absence of cyclone shelters.

Sources said the Mahanadi river mouth near Nehrubangla in Paradip experiences higher cyclone intensity compared to other parts of Paradip. Nearly 3,000 people, including workers of Paradip Port, businessmen and other residents reside in the slums of Nehrubangla. Additionally, more than 5,000 crew, fishermen and employees of the fishing harbour have taken refuge at the fishing harbour.

Fishermen on 553 trawlers had returned to the harbour ahead of cyclone Dana. Out of 5,000 crew, nearly 2,000 are staying in their trawlers, risking their lives, while others have left the harbour. Sources said 11 trawlers from Andhra Pradesh, unable to return due to bad weather and stormy winds, have anchored at the harbour, along with seven others from the state which have anchored at Paradip Port.

Sources said the 3,000 slum dwellers of Nehrubangla have no access to cyclone shelter and have taken refuge in a temple. They lack drinking water, dry food and other necessities because officials are yet to reach out to them. Although the slum dwellers had requested the Paradip Port Authority and the administration to construct a cyclone shelter in Nehrubangla, nothing was done in this regard.