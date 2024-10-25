Focus on relief, rescue in Balasore and Mayurbhanj

BALASORE/BARIPADA: Over two lakh people were shifted to safer places from low-lying areas of Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts on Thursday.

Over 1.34 lakh people along with domestic animals have been shifted from vulnerable places in Baliapal, Basta, Bhograi, Jaleswar, Balasore Sadar and Remuna blocks in Balasore district. The district administration has been shifting people to safer places from these areas for the last 48 hours.

Initially, as many as 15 families were evacuated from Subarna island in Bhograi blocks. Apart from this, a mass evacuation drive was also carried in Jaleswar, Balipapal, Bhograi, Remuna, Balasore Sadar, Basata, Soro, Oupada, Bahanaga, Khantapada and Nilagiri blocks of the district.