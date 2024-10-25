Heavy rains batter Odisha, West Bengal; cyclone Dana likely to weaken into deep depression

BHUBANESWAR/KOLKATA: The landfall process of the severe cyclonic storm Dana, which began shortly after midnight, was complete on Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The cyclonic storm battered Odisha's coastal districts and southern West Bengal with heavy rains and gusty winds over the last 24 hours, while parts of Jharkhand experienced light to moderate rainfall since Thursday night.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD announced that Dana's landfall process had been completed and added that the system took at least eight and a half hours to enter the landmass.

Flight and train services resumed in Bhubaneswar and Kolkata on Friday morning, despite the cyclone continuing to tear through the Odisha coast since midnight.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday claimed that the state has achieved its "zero casualty mission," as there has been no report regarding any loss of human life or injury in the severe cyclonic storm.

Majhi, who reviewed the cyclone situation here in the morning, announced that there has been no human casualty in the cyclone. "There is no report of any death of any human life. Our zero casualty mission has been successful with the cooperation of everyone," he said.

However, officials said that an elderly woman had died at a cyclone shelter in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Friday.

The 82-year-old woman identified as Hemalata Nayak of Bankual village died on Thursday night of suspected cardiac arrest at a cyclone shelter set up at Kalyan Mandap Dangamal under Dangamal gram panchayat under Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district, they said.

The woman was shifted to the cyclone shelter earlier on Thursday.