Heavy rains batter Odisha, West Bengal; cyclone Dana likely to weaken into deep depression

BHUBANESWAR/KOLKATA: The landfall process of the severe cyclonic storm Dana, which began shortly after midnight, was complete on Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The cyclonic storm battered Odisha's coastal districts and southern West Bengal with heavy rains and gusty winds over the last 24 hours, while parts of Jharkhand experienced light to moderate rainfall since Thursday night.
In its latest bulletin, the IMD announced that Dana's landfall process had been completed and added that the system took at least eight and a half hours to enter the landmass.
Flight and train services resumed in Bhubaneswar and Kolkata on Friday morning, despite the cyclone continuing to tear through the Odisha coast since midnight.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday claimed that the state has achieved its "zero casualty mission," as there has been no report regarding any loss of human life or injury in the severe cyclonic storm.
Majhi, who reviewed the cyclone situation here in the morning, announced that there has been no human casualty in the cyclone. "There is no report of any death of any human life. Our zero casualty mission has been successful with the cooperation of everyone," he said.
However, officials said that an elderly woman had died at a cyclone shelter in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Friday.
The 82-year-old woman identified as Hemalata Nayak of Bankual village died on Thursday night of suspected cardiac arrest at a cyclone shelter set up at Kalyan Mandap Dangamal under Dangamal gram panchayat under Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district, they said.
The woman was shifted to the cyclone shelter earlier on Thursday.
Meanwhile, services at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar restarted around 8 am as weather conditions improved. Airport operations had been suspended since 5 pm on October 24 due to the cyclone.
The East Coast Railway (ECoR) stated that trains began running as scheduled, except for those previously cancelled in its jurisdiction. Around 203 trains had been cancelled as a precaution for Cyclone Dana.
Trains from Visakhapatnam, Howrah, and Kharagpur to Bhubaneswar have now started operating, according to an ECoR official. A train on the Kharagpur-Visakhapatnam route is expected to arrive at Bhadrak Station at 2 pm. Railway authorities noted that trains scheduled to depart from Bhubaneswar and Puri will commence their journeys after noon on Friday, except for those that were specifically cancelled.
Similarly, flight operations at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata resumed at 8 am after Dana made landfall. Authorities had suspended flight operations since Thursday evening as a precaution.
Train services on the southern section of the Sealdah Division under Eastern Railway also resumed at 10 am after prior cancellations due to the cyclone. Services will be restored gradually during the day, officials said.
Meanwhile, the Odisha chief minister said all the roads blocked by uprooted trees would be cleared by 1 pm on Friday as the rescue team personnel have already started working in the field as soon as the intensity of wind reduced on Thursday night.
Majhi said many electrical installations, like electric poles and transformers, have been damaged and are being repaired. "By 6 pm on Friday, electricity will be restored in all places, including the worst-hit Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak districts," he said.
The chief minister also announced that 1,600 newly born children and their mothers were doing fine.
He said the state government has evacuated 4,431 pregnant women to nearby health care centres, where 1,600 babies were born.
"I am happy to announce that the health of all the 1600 newborn babies is good and their mothers are also doing fine," the chief minister said.
Majhi said the wind speed of the cyclone has now reduced and the system is moving towards Anandapur in Keonjhar district from where it will go towards Dhenkanal and Angul district.
'Will weaken gradually into deep depression'
The landfall of 'Dana' started at about 12.05 am on Thursday night and it took around eight and a half hours to end the process. The landfall process was completed at around 8.30 am on Friday, an IMD scientist said.
The severe cyclone storm that hit the landmass near Habalikhati Nature Camp in Bhitarkanika and Dhamara at a wind speed of 110 kmph has weakened and has become a cyclonic storm.
The cyclone lay centred at about 50 km north-northwest of Dhamra and 30 km north-east of Bhadrak town.
"The maximum sustained wind speed around the centre of the cyclone is about 80 kmph to 90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph," the IMD said.
The cyclone is likely to move northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a deep depression during the next six hours, the IMD said, adding that the system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler weather radar at Paradip.
The cyclone triggered heavy rains and strong winds across the coastal districts of Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore.
While no major damage has been reported so far, uprooted trees were observed in Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Fire and Emergency Service, and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) are working to clear affected roads by cutting down uprooted trees.
"Uprooting of trees was reported in places such as Rajnagar, Pattamundai, Dhamara and Basudevpur. Fire personnel are cutting the damaged trees and branches to clear the roads at the earliest," said Fire Services DG Sudhanshu Sarangi.
The state government has already evacuated 5.84 lakh people to cyclone shelters, as Dana is predicted to affect three districts with wind speeds of up to 120 km per hour.
The NDRF and ODRAF teams on Friday started restoration work by removing uprooted trees from the roads in the coastal districts of Odisha even as the landfall process of severe cyclonic storm Dana is still going on, an official said.
Odisha Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj, who is in charge of Bhadrak district, said there was no report of any casualty in the district.
"There is no report of any casualty. There has been massive damage to electrical installations due to tree falling. Roads are being cleared," the minister said The NDRF and ODRAF teams started work despite gusty winds and heavy rainfall in Dhamra area of Bhadrak district.
The Tehsildar of Rajnagar in Kendrapada district, Ajay Mohanty, said that there has been no major damage in the Bhitarkanika area except uprooting of some trees and damage to some thatched houses.
"The wind speed has substantially come down to 80 to 90 kmph, but the rain continues to lash the area," Mohanty said, adding that seawater has entered into some water bodies and low-lying areas during the tidal surge on Thursday night. Chandabali in Bhadrak received the highest rainfall of 131.6 mm during the last six hours, followed by 42.8 mm in Balasore, an official said.
The coastal districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore and nearby Jagatsinghpur district witnessed a sudden increase in wind speed which reached 100 kmph to 110 kmph and extremely heavy rain during the landfall process.
Over 2.5 lakh people evacuated in Bengal
Meanwhile, heavy rains packed with gusty winds lashed parts of southern West Bengal amid the landfall process.
In various parts of Mandarmani in Purba Medinipur and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas, waterlogging has been reported, compounding the misery of the affected residents.
The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, but initial reports suggested the storm brought heavy rains, which continued into Friday morning, causing inundation in low-lying areas.
The state administration evacuated over 2.5 lakh people till Thursday evening in anticipation of the severe cyclonic storm 'Dana.'
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state had identified more than 3.5 lakh people for evacuation from low-lying areas. Banerjee, along with senior officials, camped at the state secretariat overnight to monitor the situation.
Thirteen battalions from the state's disaster management force and 14 battalions from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the coastal regions, officials said.
Operations at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport were suspended from 6 PM on Thursday until 9 AM on Friday due to expected high winds and heavy rain.
South Eastern Railway (SER), which oversees routes in West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand, has cancelled more than 170 express and passenger trains scheduled between October 23 and 27.
Additionally, Eastern Railway cancelled 68 suburban trains in the Howrah division for Friday morning, while all EMU local trains from Sealdah station were suspended from Thursday evening till Friday morning.
Kolkata Port authorities also halted ship movements until Friday evening as a precautionary measure.
Rainfall intensified in the early morning hours across the affected districts, including Kolkata, which experienced moderate-to-heavy rainfall, along with hailstorms, since Thursday night.
"Rainfall is ongoing in the impacted regions, and the warning will remain in place until Friday," the Met official stated.
Power Minister Aroop Biswas said that while there has been significant rainfall and strong winds, a detailed damage assessment will be available by the evening, with an initial report expected by 11 am.
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has mobilised teams to clear uprooted trees from city streets as part of their disaster response efforts.
The authorities remain on high alert as the impact of the cyclone continues to unfold across the region.
Rain lashes parts of Jharkhand
Similarly, rain lashed parts of Jharkhand on Friday under the influence of cyclonic storm Dana, a Met Department official said.
The Kolhan region of Jharkhand comprising West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharswan and East Singhbhum districts witnessed spells of light to moderate rainfall since Thursday night, while other parts of the state are experiencing cloudy weather coupled with intermittent drizzle.
"The impact of the system seems to have weakened over Jharkhand. One or two districts of Kolhan region may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday, while some districts of central Jharkhand, including Ranchi, might witness moderate rainfall," Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand told PTI.
He said that the rain intensity would further decline on Saturday.
The Meteorological Department on Thursday had issued an 'orange' alert for the Kolhan region for Friday.
In view of the inclement weather, the Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Development Department said on Thursday that all schools would be closed on Friday in the Kolhan division.
"All categories of government, non-government, aided, unaided and private schools, from kindergarten to class 12, operating in West Singhbhum, East Singhbhum and Saraikela-Kharswan districts under Kolhan division will remain closed on October 25 in light of the alert issued by the Meteorological Center, Ranchi, regarding heavy rainfall and strong winds under the influence of cyclonic storm Dana," a notice issued by the department said.
Six teams of the NDRF were also deployed in Jamshedpur and Chaibasa, while two teams were kept on standby in Ranchi to deal with any emergency situation.