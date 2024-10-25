No loss of life caused by cyclone Dana; Odisha achieved ‘zero casualty’, says CM Majhi

BHUBANESHWAR: With no report of loss of life caused by cyclone Dana, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday expressed satisfaction that the state government has achieved 'zero casualty'.

Majhi has been supervising the cyclone relief and restoration measures. He visited the relief materials preparation centre till late on Thursday and was back to take stock of the situation in wake of the cyclone’s landfall early on Friday.

“With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, precautionary measures and administrative preparedness, we successfully managed the impact of the cyclone. Our administrative officers and rescue teams were on the ground for over 72 hours,” he said after reviewing the situation after severe cyclone Dana hit north coastal Odisha.

Majhi said the rescue agencies and the administration are engaged to remove the uprooted trees in the affected areas and the road communication will be restored by the afternoon.