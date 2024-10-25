Cyclone Dana causes significant damage in Odisha, West Bengal; CM Mamata confirms two death

BHUBANESWAR/KOLKATA: Severe cyclonic storm Dana struck the eastern coast early Friday, triggering torrential rain and high-speed winds uprooting trees and electric poles and caused significant damage to infrastructure and crops in some districts of Odisha and West Bengal.

While Odisha claimed that it achieved its 'zero casualty mission,' one death was reported from Bengal.

As Cyclone Dana weakened into a deep depression and moved westward, authorities launched extensive relief and rehabilitation efforts on a war-footing in the affected regions.

In both Odisha and West Bengal, flights, railways and buses swiftly resumed operations soon after the storm passed as authorities worked to assess and clear any disruptions caused by the cyclone, which made landfall between Dhamra and Bhitarkanika past midnight.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday claimed that the state has achieved its "zero casualty mission" as there has been no report regarding any loss of human life or injury in the severe cyclonic storm.

Majhi, who reviewed the cyclone situation here in the morning, announced that there has been no human casualty in the cyclone. "There is no report of any death of any human life. Our zero casualty mission has been successful with the cooperation of everyone," he said.

However, officials said that an elderly woman had died at a cyclone shelter in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Friday.

The 82-year-old woman identified as Hemalata Nayak of Bankual village died on Thursday night of suspected cardiac arrest at a cyclone shelter set up at Kalyan Mandap Dangamal under Dangamal gram panchayat under Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district, they said.

The woman was shifted to the cyclone shelter earlier on Thursday.