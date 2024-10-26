Bhitarkanika’s mangrove blunts Dana’s rampage

RAJNAGAR/BHUBANESWAR: Recognised globally for its ecological significance, the mangrove belt of Bhitarkanika wildlife sanctuary has once again acted as a natural shield against disasters by protecting north Odisha from the impact of Cyclone Dana that crossed the state’s coastline at 110 km wind speed late on Thursday night.
Forest officials said Bhitarkanika acted as the biological wall for the entire Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts as its mangrove cover saved the hinterlands in both the districts from any major damage.
“Like in the past, the mangrove belt was able to withstand the force of the cyclone easily without any significant damage to its green cover. It also acted as a protective barrier against the high tidal surge caused by the tropical storm,” said Mangrove Wildlife Division, Rajnagar DFO Sudarshan Gopinath Jadhav.
Jadhav said Bhitarkanika sanctuary and its adjoining areas are home to approximately two lakh people. Nearly 320 villages are located in and around the sanctuary. Because of the vast expanse of the mangrove cover, none of these habitations sustained any major damage during the storm. The restoration work in Rajnagar was also carried out immediately.
Bhitarkanika currently has a mangrove cover of around 209 sq km of which 145 sq km is within Bhitarkanika National Park. Apart from playing a crucial role in coastal protection, the mangrove forest also hosts a variety of flora and fauna, making it one of India’s most diverse ecosystems.
Forest authorities said as the mangrove cover of Bhitarkanika has improved post-1999 super cyclone, the protection against natural disasters in the region has also increased to a significant extent.
“The new mangrove area added to the ecosystem through Mangrove Mitra and other such initiatives will continue to help the hinterland in protecting future calamities,” Jadhav added.