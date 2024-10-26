Bhitarkanika’s mangrove blunts Dana’s rampage

RAJNAGAR/BHUBANESWAR: Recognised globally for its ecological significance, the mangrove belt of Bhitarkanika wildlife sanctuary has once again acted as a natural shield against disasters by protecting north Odisha from the impact of Cyclone Dana that crossed the state’s coastline at 110 km wind speed late on Thursday night.

Forest officials said Bhitarkanika acted as the biological wall for the entire Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts as its mangrove cover saved the hinterlands in both the districts from any major damage.

“Like in the past, the mangrove belt was able to withstand the force of the cyclone easily without any significant damage to its green cover. It also acted as a protective barrier against the high tidal surge caused by the tropical storm,” said Mangrove Wildlife Division, Rajnagar DFO Sudarshan Gopinath Jadhav.

Jadhav said Bhitarkanika sanctuary and its adjoining areas are home to approximately two lakh people. Nearly 320 villages are located in and around the sanctuary. Because of the vast expanse of the mangrove cover, none of these habitations sustained any major damage during the storm. The restoration work in Rajnagar was also carried out immediately.