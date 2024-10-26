Dana packs wind but lacks sting in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha heaved a sigh of relief as Cyclone Dana made its way through the north coastal districts without causing any major damage to life and property.

The tropical storm, categorised as a severe cyclone, crossed the coast near Habalikhati in Bhitarkanika National Park shortly after midnight on Thursday with wind speeds gusting up to 120 kmph. The landfall process completed in the morning and the system weakened into a deep depression.

The system lay centred over north coastal Odisha about 50 km northwest of Bhadrak and 70 km east-southeast of Keonjhar. It is likely to move nearly westwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a depression, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who had been constantly monitoring the situation, expressed satisfaction over the efforts of the administration in preparing for and handling the impact of the storm.