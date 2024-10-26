Cyclone Dana: Power supply restored to 14.8 lakh consumers in 12 hours

BHUBANESWAR: Power infrastructure bore the maximum impact of Cyclone Dana which uprooted electric poles and affected substations and large feeders in at least six districts snapping electricity supply and affecting telecommunication. The districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur districts were the worst affected.

Reports said power supply to more than 22 lakh families was snapped as 33 KV feeders at 106 places, 909 11 KV feeders, 201 primary substations and 80,135 transformers were affected. The state government swung into action and deployed its men and machinery to restore power supply immediately after the cyclone moved towards northwest and weakened to a deep depression.

According to the data released by the Energy department, of the 106 affected 33 KV feeders, 72 have been restored and 504 of the 909 affected 11 KV feeders have been made functional. Similarly, 116 of the 201 primary substations have become operational and more than 90 per cent of the transformers have been restored.

Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, who was camping at Kendrapara along with principal secretary Hemant Sharma, said power distribution companies have already mobilised manpower and resources to restore power in affected areas.

“We had planned to restore power supply in all districts by evening, but it was delayed in a few places due to heavy rains. Of the affected 22.43 lakh consumers, electricity supply to more 14.8 lakh consumers has been restored. Power restoration efforts are in progress will be completed by Saturday morning,” he said.

Tata Power-led Odisha discoms launched intensive efforts to restore power in the areas impacted by the cyclone. The restoration efforts are being carried out by 15,000 dedicated linemen and engineers from TP Northern Odisha Distribution Ltd, TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd and TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd i.

Senior officials from all three discoms are actively monitoring the progress in all affected areas. Consumers have been requested to dial the 24/7 toll-free helpline 1912 for any assistance, Tata Power officials said.