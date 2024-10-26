Odisha: Farmers stare at loss as crops bear cyclone blow

BHUBANESWAR: Prabhat Ranjan Das of Madhapur village in Bhadrak district is worried and desperate. Cyclone Dana may have weakened after landfall, but the wind speed it packed was enough to destroy not only his crops but also his dreams.

Das has cultivated paddy in 32 acre of land and the crop was in panicle and flowering stage. While the standing plants have been damaged in the impact of the wind, most of his croplands are completely waterlogged.

“Apart from my own investment, I had taken Rs 5 lakh loan to raise the crops. All the money and labour would go in waste as I do not think I can harvest anything if the water does not recede in a day or two. It looks difficult as tidal ingress has made things worse,” he rued.

Like Das, thousands of farmers stare at huge loss as the cyclone-induced rains inundated vast tracts of paddy and vegetable crops in Chandabali and Basudevpur blocks of Bhadrak district, Bahanaga, Remuna, Soro, Oupada, Khaira, Nilagiri, Basta, Baliapal, Bhogarai and Jaleswar of Balasore, Mahakalpada, Rajnagar and Aul of Kendrapara.

The rains accompanied with high speed wind for about six hours have caused extensive damage to standing paddy and vegetable crops in several coastal districts, especially in Bhadrak, Balasore and Kendrapara.