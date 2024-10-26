Odisha: Mayurbhanj and Balasore stare at yet another flood

BARIPADA/BALASORE: Incessant rains for the last few days caused by cyclone ‘Dana’ has created apprehensions of flood in low-lying areas of the Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts.

The water level of Budhabalanga, Subarnakreha and Jamibhiara rivers has risen. The water level of Budhabalanga at Poda Asita near Baripada was 25.08 metre against the danger level at 30.09 metre. Similarly the water level of Subarnarekha was 5.25 metre against the danger level of 9.45 metre. Jalaka river is flowing at 4.08 metre against the danger level of 6.50 metre. With the rivers in spate, people residing nearby are apprehensive of yet another flood. The flood in the rivers in September had caused significant damage to property and crops over thousands of hectares of land in Basta, Baliapal, Bhograi, Remuna, Jaleswar and Balasore Sadar blocks in Balasore and Badasahi, Betnoti, Shymakhunta and Bangiriposi blocks in Mayurbhanj district.

Sources said the management of Panchalingeswar temple at Nilagiri has restricted entry of devotees to the shrine as it got waterlogged on the day. Similarly, Similipal Tiger Reserve will remain closed for the next three days. Regional chief conservator of forest and field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve Prakash Chand Gogineni said the park was closed from October 23 to 25 and now the restrictions have been extended till October 28.

Sources said while Baripada received 18.54 mm rainfall in last 28 hours, Pithabata received 33.02 mm, Badagaon 51.81 mm, Dukura 43.94 mm, Podadiha 25.40 mm, Bhanjabasa 67.31 mm, Upper Barhakamuda 31.4 mm, Jenabil 48.0 mm, Kulipal 93.21 mm, Kabatghai 30.22 mm, Chahala 130 mm, Barehipani 174.49 mm, Ramatirtha 37.59 mm, Thakurmunda 2.54 mm, Kendumundi 11.43 mm and Satkosia 18.03 mm.

Mayurbhanj collector Hema Kant Say said the district administration is prepared to address any exigency arising out of flood in Budhabalanga and other rivers in the district.

Supervising officer for Balasore, K Sudarshan Chakrabarty said over 1.5 lakh people from 12 blocks, three municipalities and two NACs of the district were evacuated.