People return home in Cuttack as storm abates

CUTTACK: People evacuated to storm shelters in Cuttack returned home as the bad weather brought on by cyclone Dana abated on Friday.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Thursday had shifted around 12,225 people from 89 slums located in low-lying areas to 82 cyclone shelters across 59 wards.

Cuttack mayor Subhas Singh said, “They were provided both dry and cooked food on Thursday. However, after the cyclone passed without any significant impact, all of them were allowed to return home.”

More than 500 officials and staff assisted by police participated in the evacuation process and cyclone management. However, junior assistant of CMC Jitendra Lenka was suspended for negligence in performing the cyclone duty and violating the standing order of CMC, said Singh.

The mayor further said apprehending more rains under the impact of Dana, 283 pump sets along with drivers have been deployed in low-lying areas across the 59 wards. “The de-watering pump set drivers are usually engaged on contractual basis for four months from June to September. After September, all the drivers were disengaged. However, in view of the emergency situation arising due to cyclone Dana, the CMC re-engaged them for 15 days to deal with the waterlogging problem,” he said.

On the day, Nischintakoili block received the highest 33 mm rainfall in Cuttack district.