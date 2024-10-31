CDPO removed from post for denying leave to seven-month pregnant clerk

KENDRAPARA: The district administration on Wednesday removed the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Derabish block, Snehalata Sahoo, from her post following allegations of gross negligence, which resulted in Barsha Priyadarshini Mohapatra (26), a junior revenue assistant at the ICDS project, losing her baby in the womb.

Mohapatra lodged a written complaint before the collector on Monday, stating that she was in her seventh month of pregnancy and experienced severe pain on October 15 while working in the office. She requested Sahoo and other officials of the department to take her to the hospital, but they did not heed her plea.

Later, she was admitted to a private hospital in Kendrapara town by her relatives, where, following an ultrasound, the doctors found that the baby in her womb had died. Barsha alleged that her unborn baby died due to the gross negligence of the CDPO and demanded stringent action against her.

“We took action against the CDPO based on Mohapatra’s plea to conduct an impartial probe into the matter. The district administration has also constituted a three-member committee to inquire into the allegations,” said Collector Smrutiranjan Pradhan.

The committee consists of the Tehsildar of Derabish, the medical officer of CHC Derabish, and the DSWO. “After receiving the inquiry report, we will take further action against the CDPO,” the collector said. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida took to her X handle and wrote,

“The district administration removed the CDPO of Derabish block, Snehalata Sahoo, for her gross negligence towards a seven-month-pregnant clerk who lost her unborn baby. After receiving the inquiry report, the state government will take appropriate action.”