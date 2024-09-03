68 people killed in wild animal attacks in Odisha this year: Minister

BHUBANESWAR: At least 68 people were killed in attacks by elephants and other wild animals in Odisha during the current year, state Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia told the Assembly on Tuesday.

While replying to a written question of BJD legislator Arun Kumar Sahoo, the minister said besides human casualties, 1,087 houses and crops over 2315.79 acres were also damaged in incidents of the human-wildlife conflict in different forest divisions of the state during the current year.

To prevent human habitations located near forest areas from elephant and other wild animal attacks, the government has been taking steps for the roll-out of an artificial intelligence (AI) supported e-surveillance project at Bharatpur area in Chandaka forest division, Hindol of Dhenkanal division and Bantala in Angul division on a pilot basis, he stated.

With the help of AI, the forest officials can monitor the movement of wild animals and accordingly, human habitations can be put on alert in advance, the minister said.

A maximum of 14 people were killed in such wild animal attacks in the Dhenkanal forest division, while eight such deaths were reported from the Keonjhar forest division, the minister said.