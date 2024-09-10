Trial of gang rape case in Odisha to be tried in fast track court, says Dhenkanal SP

DHENKANAL: Trial proceedings of the sensational gang rape of a mentally challenged woman at Mahulapanji village will be conducted in a fast track court.

Dhenkanal SP Madkar Sandeep Sampat who visited the spot where the woman was raped for months by several people said, “We have decided to prosecute the gang rape accused in a fast track court and submit the chargesheet as soon as possible to ensure speedy trial.”

Terming the crime as heinous, he said police will do everything possible to punish the culprits as per law. Taking into account the gravity of the case, a DSP rank officer has been asked to investigate it. The SP said two more accused are still at large and will be arrested within a day or two.

On rehabilitation of the victim, Sampat said he would discuss the matter with the district collector and authorities of Women and Child Development department as the victim is a major. At present she has been accommodated in a short stay home.

The 22-year-old mentally challenged woman was gang raped for months in the village till it came to the notice of police on Sunday. After receiving a complaint Sadar IIC Dipak Lenka rushed to the spot and rescued the woman who was admitted to Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital for a health check-up. It was found that she is six months pregnant. Meanwhile, four persons who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime were forwarded to court on Monday by Sadar police.