CAG report reveals major lapses in land acquisition procedures by previous Odisha government

BHUBANESWAR: Though prior consent of gram sabha is a pre-requisite for acquisition of land in scheduled areas, in a large number of cases between 2017-18 and 2021-22, it was violated by the previous government, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has found.

In 126 out of 294 cases, preliminary notifications for acquisition of land had been issued without conducting gram sabha meetings. In ten cases, gram sabha meetings were held after the land acquisition notification was issued, said the report laid in the Assembly by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday.

The CAG audited land acquisition cases in Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur and Sundargarh districts. In case of acquisition of 297.4886 acre of land in Koraput, Sundargarh, Kalahandi and Mayurbhanj, consent of the gram had not been obtained.

The CAG test-checked 312 land acquisition cases, which included 58 cases relating to irrigation projects, for which social impact assessment (SIA) was not required. Out of the remaining 254 cases, SIA had not been carried out in 44 cases.

Besides, the CAG found irregularities in payment of compensation to the displaced and affected families. Preliminary notification for acquisition of land, under Section 11 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, 2013 should be issued within 12 months from the date of appraisal of the SIA report by an expert group.

But the CAG found that in acquisition of 82.852 acre land for three projects, preliminary notifications was issued after lapse of about one and half years from the stipulated date.