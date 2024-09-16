Sundargarh administration set for smooth rollout of Subhadra Yojana

ROURKELA: To ensure the transparent and seamless implementation of the BJP government’s flagship Subhadra Yojana in Sundargarh district, the administration has introduced several measures, including deploying district heads from various departments to oversee the scheme’s execution.
The administration has emphasised that the enrolment process is free of charge. It has made it clear that Common Service Centres (CSCs) and Mo Seva Kendras (MSKs) are not allowed to charge more than the prescribed amount for Aadhaar card updates.
The district administration has assigned additional responsibilities to a range of officials. Two additional district magistrates (ADMs), three sub-collectors, three project administrators of Integrated Tribal Development Agencies, the district welfare officer, the chief executive officer of the Zilla Parishad, the district project manager of the Odisha Livelihood Mission, the deputy chief executive officer of ORMAS, the district education officer, and the deputy commissioner of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) have been designated as nodal officers for the 17 blocks and four urban local bodies (ULBs). These officials are tasked with frequent visits to monitor the enrolment and digitisation process and to interact with applicants.
Sundargarh collector Manoj Satyaban Mahajan stated that a total of 1,642 centres, including 1,312 CSCs and 330 MSKs, have been engaged for enrolment. Additionally, 108 operators have been deployed at government camps to facilitate the process. The administration is committed to prevent any kind of exploitation of the applicants. Recently, RN Pali police took action against a shopkeeper for charging for application forms and uploads, and sealed a CSC in Hemgir block for similar offenses, the collector informed.
The collector urged applicants to assist in the smooth rollout of the scheme and to report any instances of financial exploitation. There is no specific deadline for applications in the 2024-25 financial year, and beneficiaries are encouraged to apply at their convenience. “As of now, approximately 2.16 lakh applications have been received, with an anticipated 7 lakh applications given the 7.93 lakh female voters registered with the Election Commission of India (ECI),” said the collector.
Since September 7, 11 awareness vehicles have been deployed across wards, villages, and gram panchayats in all blocks, as well as in Birmitrapur, Sundargarh, and Rajgangpur municipalities, to educate the public about the scheme. Two of these vehicles are covering RMC limits and the Captive Township of the Rourkela Steel Plant. Additionally, an awareness foot march titled Subhadra Swagat Padayatra was conducted in Sundargarh district headquarters town on Sunday.