Sundargarh administration set for smooth rollout of Subhadra Yojana

ROURKELA: To ensure the transparent and seamless implementation of the BJP government’s flagship Subhadra Yojana in Sundargarh district, the administration has introduced several measures, including deploying district heads from various departments to oversee the scheme’s execution.

The administration has emphasised that the enrolment process is free of charge. It has made it clear that Common Service Centres (CSCs) and Mo Seva Kendras (MSKs) are not allowed to charge more than the prescribed amount for Aadhaar card updates.

The district administration has assigned additional responsibilities to a range of officials. Two additional district magistrates (ADMs), three sub-collectors, three project administrators of Integrated Tribal Development Agencies, the district welfare officer, the chief executive officer of the Zilla Parishad, the district project manager of the Odisha Livelihood Mission, the deputy chief executive officer of ORMAS, the district education officer, and the deputy commissioner of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) have been designated as nodal officers for the 17 blocks and four urban local bodies (ULBs). These officials are tasked with frequent visits to monitor the enrolment and digitisation process and to interact with applicants.