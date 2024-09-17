'Cong ecosystem adopting same divide and rule policy of British to break nation': PM Modi

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress ecosystem, consumed by intolerance, was opposing a festival that had great importance for the country. The Congress and other Opposition had parties criticised the PM for attending Ganesh Puja celebrations at the residence of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Addressing a huge gathering for the launch of the state BJP government’s flagship initiative for women, Subhadra Yojana, on the occasion of his 74th birthday in Bhubaneswar, Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its allies.

He accused the ecosystem of adopting the same divide and rule principles of the British to break the nation on caste and religious lines.

"Ganesh puja is not just a festival of faith in our country. It played a significant role in the country's fight for independence. When the English rulers in their hunger for power were trying to divide India by poisoning the minds of the people in the name of caste and religion, Lokmanya Tilak played a pivotal role to unite the people by organising Ganesh puja festivals in public places," the PM said.

"The anti-India forces are now reacting the same way. Congress and its ecosystem are disturbed because of my participation in Ganesh Puja. The intolerance of the Congress to the festival was also clearly evident when the Karnataka government went to the extent of putting a Ganesh idol behind the bars," he said.

Launching the Subhadra Yojana, the prime minister handed over the cash vouchers of Rs 50,000, which will be paid in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each annually over five years, to some beneficiaries.

“I am very happy that the state government has launched the scheme which will empower one crore women. We can achieve true inclusive growth only when women are empowered,” he said.

Modi further said that the day was special as the BJP-led NDA government at Centre completed 100 days.

He highlighted important decisions taken by his government during these days. "This is my first visit to Odisha after I attended the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on June 12. I had then announced that Odisha will take a new flight of development with the double-engine government, and all the promises made by the BJP during elections will be fulfilled. Some of the promises have already been fulfilled by the government within a short period of time. I have come here to fulfil one of the major promises," he said.

The prime minister also handed over keys to some housing beneficiaries under PMAY who performed ritualistic Griha Pravesh into their new homes.

Upon landing in the city, Modi also went to the home of Antrajamai Nayak and Jahaja Nayak, two beneficiaries of PMAY, and spent some time with them. The Nayak family served Khiri (rice pudding) to the prime minister.

He also interacted with some PMAY beneficiaries over a cup of tea.