BJD president Naveen releases Atanu’s ‘Mo Jibana, Mo Samaya’

BHUBANESWAR: BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday released ‘Mo Jibana Mo Samaya’, a book written by former minister and senior party leader Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak.

Naveen said the book is a bouquet of memories through the journey of Nayak’s life as a journalist and a political leader. His experience in both the fields has been well reflected in the book. “Autobiographies and memoirs of people in public life have a special value by providing insights into various events, policy and governance,” he said.

Naveen further said during the period between 2000 and 2024, which constitutes a major part of the book, Odisha has seen a spectacular growth in many sectors like health, education, investment, infrastructure, sports and women empowerment with major focus on economic stability.

“The book is lucidly written and I am sure it will inform readers about the commitment and dedication required for ensuring the development of our state. It will inspire younger generations, particularly from the professional walks of life, to take a close look at politics in Odisha,” he added.

Addressing the function, editorial director of The New Indian Express Prabhu Chawla said Naveen has changed the profile of Odisha during the last 24 years. “Everybody must be witnessing what Odisha was before Naveen babu became the chief minister and the state nowadays,” he said and added that Nayak must have written all these in his book. He said more books on contribution of Naveen babu to the development of Odisha should be written in future.

Presiding over the function, noted writer Dash Benhur said Nayak has described Naveen babu as a detached Karma Yogi in his book. He also requested the former chief minister to pen down his autobiography.

Nayak narrated some personal experiences with the former chief minister which he has mentioned in the book.