‘Many Indias’ to take stage as Odisha Literary Festival - 2024 kicks off today

BHUBANESWAR: The incredible mosaic of language, literature, art and culture, music and cinema is all set to be laid in Bhubaneswar as the Odisha Literary Festival (OLF) 2024 goes underway here on Saturday.

Organised by The New Indian Express, the 12th edition of the signature literary festival of Odisha will host 34 speakers, spread across 21 specially-curated sessions over two days.

The theme of this year is ‘So Many Indias’, seeking to explore the diversity be it identities, cultures, art and literature that defines the nation. In line with this idea, the festival will be inaugurated by celebrated poet in Koshali language and Padma Shri awardee Haldhar Nag. A fitting embodiment of ‘One Voice from Many Indias’, Nag will be speaking on his life and recite a few of his poems on the occasion.

Ace diplomat and acclaimed writer Vikas Swarup will hold the centre-stage to share knowledge, give lessons on how to write bestsellers or create blockbusters. Best known as the author of novel ‘Q & A’ which was adapted in film as ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, Swarup’s works have been translated into more than 45 international languages. His session ‘From Words to Pictures: The Alchemy of Adaptations’ is a must-attend for all budding writers and creators.

The special highlight of the festival will be Naveen Patnaik, the learned former chief minister and an acclaimed writer, who will reflect on ‘Life in Letters’. Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo will be speaking on ‘Legacy and Literature’, giving an insight into the literary traditions among the royals of Odisha.

A key attraction will also be mythologist, author and speaker Devdutt Pattanaik who will deliberate on ‘The Myths of India Between Memory and History’.

Odia, like always, will be the highlight of the two-day festival. With much of discussion - both political and literary - centering around ‘Odia Asmita’ (Odia pride), eminent authors will discuss the significance of Odia language as a cornerstone of Odia pride.

Sahitya Akademi awardee Gourahari Das, Vice-chancellor of Odia University Sabita Pradhan and writer Basanta Kumar Panda will speak in a session ‘Bhasa Nahi Ta Asmita Nahi (No Language No Asmita)’.

On Day 2, the dearth of translations in Odia literature will be discussed by a panel of authors that include Sahitya Akademi awardees Asit Mohanty and Sangram Jena, and translator Snehaprabha Das.

The spotlight will also be on the timeless classic of Odia movies, Nirad Mohapatra’s Maya Miriga, that has been restored by filmmaker Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. A session on the movie and its restoration will host Late Mohapatra’s wife Sabita Mohanty, who played a key role in the making of the movie.