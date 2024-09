BHUBANESWAR: Opposition BJD and Congress on Saturday staged protests demanding justice for a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted at a police station in Bhubaneswar.

While the women's wing of the BJD staged a demonstration in front of Raj Bhavan, Congress activists attempted to gherao the official residence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, demanding his resignation over the incident.

Holding placards and banners, hundreds of women members of the BJD staged a dharna outside the governor's house and raised slogans against the state's BJP government, which it accused of failing to protect the residents, particularly women.

The alleged incident took place on September 15 when an army officer posted in West Bengal and his fiancée approached Bharatpur police station to lodge a complaint of road rage in which they were allegedly harassed by some local youths.

However, a verbal altercation took place between the duo and some policemen following which the officer and his fiancée were allegedly assaulted at the police station.

“They tied my hands using my jacket, and legs with a lady constable’s scarf before putting me in a room. A male officer then came inside, removed my innerwear and started kicking my chest continuously,” the woman alleged.

It did not stop there, according to the woman. At around 6 am, the IIC of the police station arrived.

“He lowered my pant as well as his. He then flashed his genital, asking me to shut up,” the woman alleged.

The woman’s father said that she suffered multiple injuries due to the police assault and has been receiving treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The BJD demanded a court-monitored SIT probe and judicial inquiry into the incident and submitted a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu through Odisha Governor Raghubar Das.

Apart from the Bharatpur police station incident, the party also highlighted the state government's "inaction" over the governor's son allegedly physically assaulting an official during Rath Yatra in July this year.

"As the highest constitutional authority in the country, and a woman who hails from our state, we humbly and earnestly appeal to you for your intervention. We seek your guidance and influence in compelling the state government to take immediate and stern action to ensure that those responsible for these heinous acts are held accountable," the memorandum read.

"We also request you to demand an explanation from the state government regarding the actions taken, or lack thereof, on these grave incidents, particularly the one involving the Raj Bhavan assault. We look forward to your esteemed intervention in this urgent matter," it added.

Agitating BJD leader Lekhashree Samantasinghar alleged, "The state government does not have control over the administration and police. This is evident from the Bharatpur police station incident where an army officer and his woman friend were physically and sexually assaulted. This is not acceptable in a civilised society."