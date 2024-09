BHUBANESWAR: Former chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Saturday lashed out at the BJP government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

“We can all see how the law and order situation in the state has declined from the initial period of the government with the incident of Governor’s son at Puri. Recently, an army major and his fiancee were harassed in a violent manner at a major police station in the capital city. This is not a good record,” he said during a conversation with editorial director of The New Indian Express during the Odisha Literary Festival here.

Naveen, who is now the leader of Opposition, also said that the stench of corruption has begun to permeate in a big way which will be have to be rectified. The former chief minister, however, refrained from rating the BJP government in the state and the NDA at the Centre on their performance on completion of their first 100 days in office.

“It is too early to start counting. Elections to several states will be held in the near future. Let us wait for the results,” he said.

Naveen said he will continue to serve the people of Odisha in his new role as the leader of the Opposition as he was doing for the last 24 years as the chief minister.

He also adopted a non-committal approach on the issue of ‘One Nation, One Election’ plan of the Centre and said that details will have to be studied before taking a stand on it.