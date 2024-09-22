Maya Miriga is Nirad’s gift to Odia cinema

The feature film that revolves around a middle-class joint family living in a small town in Odisha, turned out to be a a classic milestone in the history of Indian cinema after it was released in 1984. It also won the Best National Film award and was selected for screening at the ‘critics week’ of Cannes film festival then. The iconic film has now been restored by the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF).

Sharing details about the restoration, filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur in a video message said he was thinking of reviving Maya Miriga from the time he first saw it at FTII, Pune. “When we started to look around for the negatives, we found them in a godown.”

Dungarpur further said the film had been shot in 16 mm and was in such a bad condition that it turned out to be one of the toughest restoration works for the FHF.

“Since the celluloid film had been shot in 16 mm, it could get wet and covered with fungus if not preserved well. We had to cut the negatives into pieces and put those back together. The entire restoration work took almost two to three years,” he said.

Dungarpur also said Mohapatra’s son Sandeep had a great role in restoration of the film and the current challenge for them now is its re-release. “Maya Miriga is an important film for Odisha which made its restoration even more significant,” he added.