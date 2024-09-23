SAI student tops poetry contest

BHUBANESWAR: SAI International School bagged the first prize in inter-school poetry competition organised at Odisha Literary Festival (OLF) here on Sunday. DAV Public School, Unit-8 and KiiT International School were adjudged the second and third runners up respectively.

SAI’s Class-XI student Tarun Tapan Bhuyan secured the first prize and a cash award of Rs 25,000. While DAV’s Class-X student Prapti Pratiksha Sahoo was awarded the second prize of Rs 15,000, KiiT’s Class-XI student Taksheel Mohanty received the third prize of Rs 10,000.

Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo handed over the prizes to the winners and lauded them for penning down their thoughts beautifully.

The competition was held as part of OLF’s first session on day two - ‘Prompts for Poetry: Igniting Passion in the Young’. Writer and translator Himansu Mohapatra and author Rabindra Kumar Swain comprised the jury.