Translation should be a part of school curriculum: Experts

BHUBANESWAR: The need for translation is paramount in taking Odia language to the world stage, opined eminent translators of the state.

Discussing ‘Translation Handicap for Odia Literature’ chaired by writer Chinmay Hota, they spoke about various factors that have led to a serious dearth of translators in the state. Sahitya Akademi awardee Asit Mohanty said there are many issues related to translations in Odia language and attributed the reason to the awards being handed out for such work.

“After 1989, when Sahitya Akademi began giving the translation award, many other literary organisations also began following its footsteps. Since the other awards on translation were easier to get compared to the Akademi award, many began translating to get the awards. However, in this bid, a lot of shoddy work was done in the name of translations into Odia language,” he said.

Poet and translator Sangram Jena had a different view. He felt good translators have become rare, be it into Odia or from Odia to English. Giving the example of Argentina where a football is handed over to a preschooler or closer home Sundargarh where children pick up a hockey stick even before entering the school, Jena said that is not the case with translation.

“Children in our schools today are provided lessons on writing stories, poetry, essays but not translation. Our generation, though, used to have translation in our school curriculum,” he said.