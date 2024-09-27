Congress, India bloc are empowering anti-national forces in Jammu-Kashmir, says JP Nadda

The Congress and National Conference aim to abolish reservation in Jammu and Kashmir, restore Article 370, and engage in negotiations with Pakistan. In contrast, the BJP has a longstanding commitment to the principle that ‘Ek Desh Mein Do Nishan, Do Vidhan aur Do Pradhan’ has no place in the country.

He said Congress and its allies talk about inflation, but during their tenure, the inflation in the country was in double digits whereas today it is quite low. India is the only nation whose growth rate is moving forward at the fastest pace while USA, Europe, Australia, Japan, and China are struggling with growth rates below 5 per cent.

“The two siblings in the Congress party know only two words of economy - inflation and unemployment. While they do not know anything about inflation, the unemployment they are talking about is their political unemployment,” he remarked.

Asserting that BJP is the only democratic party, Nadda said, “In the BJP, leadership is not inherited through family ties but a karyakarta connected to the ground irrespective of his background becomes a leader.”

BJP is the only political party that is democratic and ideology-driven. Everyone from the prime minister to party worker is required to renew the membership every six years, he said.

Welcoming retired civil servants, army officers, defence personnel, doctors, engineers, chartered accountants, lawyers, artists, sports personalities and business leaders, Nadda said it is a privilege for him to confer membership to people who lead the society in various fields.

Nadda reviewed the drive at a separate meeting where Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, ministers, state BJP chief Manmohan Samal, national general secretaries Sunil Bansal and Dushyant Gautam and state functionaries were present.