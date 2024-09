ROURKELA: Even as the gangrape of the 17 year-old girl in Rourkela has sent shockwaves across the state, investigation has revealed that the victim may have been made to drink alcohol and get intoxicated before she stepped out of the bar and restaurant on Sunday night. In the next three-and-half hours, she was sexually assaulted by five persons in two separate episodes.

Even as RN Pali police investigates the disturbing crime, three suspects are being interrogated, while multiple police teams are out looking for the other two absconding culprits.

Piecing together the sequence of events, sources informed, the victim along with her two male and as many female friends had dined at Hooddang bar & restaurant located along Panposh Road under RN Pali police limits on Sunday night. Police suspect she might have had alcoholic drinks there.

After her friends left, the girl stepped out of the restaurant alone around 11 pm and was waiting on the road when two miscreants offered to drop her home in a two-wheeler. They took the victim to a place located between a library and a defunct millet cafe - the first crime spot along the busy ring road near the administrative building of the RSP under the Plant Site police limits. The two were joined by another person and committed gangrape on her, police sources said.

The victim managed walk up to the ring road and exactly at that time, two others, believed to be acquaintances, approached her in a two-wheeler. They took her to Maguni Basti slum near Chaudhury fuel filling station where one of them raped her and the other molested her, police said. The two then dropped her near the bar and restaurant and escaped around 2.30 am.

The victim’s father told TNIE that after his daughter did not return home, he with his son contacted her friends and finally found her near the restaurant. Police are investigating if the perpetrators were in the same restaurant and had targeted her.