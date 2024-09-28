Internet services suspended in Bhadrak district following clash over social media post

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has suspended internet services in Bhadrak district for two days following a violent protest over an "objectionable" social media post.
According to a notification issued by the Home department, the internet service will remain suspended across the district for 48 hours, until 2 a.m. on 30 September, under the provisions of Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.
The order prohibits the use and access of social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, X, and other forms of data services, including mobile internet and broadband, to prevent the spread of inflammatory messages and restore peace and amity.
The unrest began when a group of individuals lodged a complaint against a youth who allegedly posted material on social media that hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community.
In response, members of that community took to the streets on Friday to protest, accusing the police of delaying action against the accused youth.
When police intervened to stop the unauthorised rally, the protestors began pelting stones, resulting in injuries to two policemen, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).
The vehicle of the Bhadrak Tehsildar was also damaged during the chaos. Violence subsequently erupted between two communities in the Santhia area of the district, later spreading to the Dhamnagar area.
In light of the situation, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS in the Puruna Bazaar and Dhamnagar police station areas to maintain law and order. "Any congregation, gathering, meeting, agitation is strictly prohibited in the proceeding area, and violations shall be viewed seriously by the district administration," the order stated.
To restore peace, at least 14 platoons (each comprising 30 personnel) of police have been deployed in the affected areas. Authorities have taken nine individuals into custody, conducted flag marches, and intensified patrolling.
Senior officials, including the DIG, Bhadrak SP, and the District Collector, are actively monitoring the situation and engaging in discussions with members of the peace committee.