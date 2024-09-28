Internet services suspended in Bhadrak district following clash over social media post

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has suspended internet services in Bhadrak district for two days following a violent protest over an "objectionable" social media post.

According to a notification issued by the Home department, the internet service will remain suspended across the district for 48 hours, until 2 a.m. on 30 September, under the provisions of Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

The order prohibits the use and access of social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, X, and other forms of data services, including mobile internet and broadband, to prevent the spread of inflammatory messages and restore peace and amity.

The unrest began when a group of individuals lodged a complaint against a youth who allegedly posted material on social media that hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community.

In response, members of that community took to the streets on Friday to protest, accusing the police of delaying action against the accused youth.