BJD faces internal turmoil as party’s change of stand on Waqf Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha

BHUBANESWAR: Fissures have developed in the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over the party’s change of stand on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025 with senior leaders questioning the decision to allow the Rajya Sabha MPs conscience vote in a significant shift from its earlier position to oppose the legislation strongly in Parliament.
Hours after the Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, several senior leaders including the deputy leader of the BJD legislature Party Prasanna Acharya met at the Sankha Bhawan on Friday to discuss the issue. Acharya told mediapersons that the BJD parliamentary party had decided to oppose the Bill at its meeting. He said the decision to oppose the Bill also had the sanction of the party chief Naveen Patnaik, and added that now the party leaders want to know who decided to allow the party MPs to go for conscience vote. The senior leaders will discuss the issue with the party president, he added.
Out of the seven Rajya Sabha members of the BJD, senior leader Sasmit Patra voted in favour of the Bill while Muzibulla Khan voted against it. Debasis Samantaray abstained from voting. The stand of four other MPs Manas Mangaraj, Sulata Deo, Niranjan Bisi and Subhasish Khuntia is yet to be known.
The parliamentary party of the BJD now stands divided as Khan had strongly opposed the Bill while participating in the debate in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday and also voted against it. Patra who is also national spokesperson of the party said he voted for the Waqf Bill as the party did not issue any whip on the issue. Patra, however, claimed that he was not aware whether six other MPs of the party too voted in support of the Bill. "I cannot say about others. I voted in support of the Bill," he added.
Samantaray said that he abstained from voting after the party changed its stand. “I did not like the change of stand of the party. So, I abstained from voting,” he added.
Interestingly, a day before the Waqf Bill voting was taken up in the Rajya Sabha, the party had stated that it would vote against it. The change of stand of the party allowing the MPs conscience vote was announced by Patra on Thursday afternoon.
In a post on X, Patra had said, "The Biju Janata Dal has always upheld the principles of secularism and inclusivity, ensuring the rights of all communities. We deeply respect the diverse sentiments expressed by different sections of the Minority communities regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024."
"Our Party, having taken these views into careful consideration, has entrusted our Hon'ble Members in the Rajya Sabha with the responsibility of exercising their conscience in the best interest of justice, harmony and the rights of all communities, should the Bill come up for voting. There is no Party Whip," the post read.