BJD MLA seeks CBI or CB probe into illegal coal mining in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: BJD’s Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh on Sunday demanded an inquiry either by CBI or the state Crime Branch (CB) into the illegal coal mining which was unearthed inside Telendihi revenue forest a couple of days back.

Singh alleged that lakhs of tonne of coal were illegally excavated and sold to cause loss of thousands of crores of rupees to the government exchequer.

“Influential coal mafia in connivance with some local police and administrative officers are involved in the illegal mining. Since police and government officials are involved, there would be an attempt to suppress the truth,” he claimed.

The MLA further said the illegal coal mining inside Telendihi forest and nearby areas within a radius of 30 km was going on for many years. The revenue forest is rich in high quality coal buried just two feet under the soil at most places. It is impossible to believe that the district administration had no inkling of the illegal practice when heavy machinery were used for overburden removal and excavation along with transportation in multi-axle trucks during day and night.

Singh also questioned the claim of local forest authorities that Hemgir tehsil office was informed about the organised coal theft several months back.

“Why was the Sundargarh divisional forest officer (DFO) not informed about it? If informed, why did the DFO not inform the Sundargarh collector and other government higher-ups?” he questioned.