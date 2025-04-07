BJD MLA seeks CBI or CB probe into illegal coal mining in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: BJD’s Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh on Sunday demanded an inquiry either by CBI or the state Crime Branch (CB) into the illegal coal mining which was unearthed inside Telendihi revenue forest a couple of days back.
Singh alleged that lakhs of tonne of coal were illegally excavated and sold to cause loss of thousands of crores of rupees to the government exchequer.
“Influential coal mafia in connivance with some local police and administrative officers are involved in the illegal mining. Since police and government officials are involved, there would be an attempt to suppress the truth,” he claimed.
The MLA further said the illegal coal mining inside Telendihi forest and nearby areas within a radius of 30 km was going on for many years. The revenue forest is rich in high quality coal buried just two feet under the soil at most places. It is impossible to believe that the district administration had no inkling of the illegal practice when heavy machinery were used for overburden removal and excavation along with transportation in multi-axle trucks during day and night.
Singh also questioned the claim of local forest authorities that Hemgir tehsil office was informed about the organised coal theft several months back.
“Why was the Sundargarh divisional forest officer (DFO) not informed about it? If informed, why did the DFO not inform the Sundargarh collector and other government higher-ups?” he questioned.
The MLA said in the backdrop of massive loot of minerals, especially iron ore, from Koida mining circle in Sundargarh earlier, a robust mechanism should have been put in place. Field personnel should have immediately informed higher authorities on noticing suspicious mining activities.
Singh said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Majhi to take a serious note of the illegal coal mining for credible inquiry and arrest of the culprits and attachment of their properties.
Incidentally, Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram said the BJP government in Odisha would seek a detailed report on the illegal coal mining. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of BJP’s foundation day celebration at Rourkela on the day, he said if the allegations of coal theft are found to be true, stringent action would be taken against those found guilty.
Meanwhile, seizure of coal dumps from inside Telendihi revenue forest continued on Sunday. About 46 tonne of coal was seized from the forest on Saturday. Official sources said a team of five junior mining officers has been assigned the task and the seized coal would be auctioned later.
A case against unknown persons for the illegal coal mining was also registered in Hemgir police station on basis of the complaint filed by a junior mining officer on Saturday night.