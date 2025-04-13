Heightened security ahead of Hanuman Jayanti, Sambalpur city under strict vigil

SAMBALPUR: With Hanuman Jayanti set to be observed on Monday (April 14), after a year’s hiatus, Sambalpur city has been placed under a heightened state of alert.

The district police is leaving nothing to chance with massive deployment of forces, surveillance, and enforcement to ensure a peaceful observance of the festival.

On April 14, the celebration is scheduled to begin from 5 pm onwards, with rallies starting from six places including Dhankauda, Dhanupali, Ainthapali, Sakhipara, Remed, Bareipali, and Badabazar. People from these areas will assemble at Ram temple in Khetrajpur where prayers will be offered before the main procession begins post 7 pm.

The event is expected to see participation from over 26 different groups, along with several artist troupes performing as part of the grand procession.

Speaking to the media on Saturday evening, Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo stated over 25,000 people had participated in the Ram Navami procession which was managed efficiently.

“We are expecting more than 60,000 during Hanuman Jayanti for which adequate arrangements have been made,” he added. At least 10 companies of central forces will be engaged along with the district police. Round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, deployment of PCR vans equipped with 360-degree cameras, and intensified border patrolling are already in place.