Nadda asks BJP leaders to connect with people, get feedback on government at Puri meet

BHUBANESWAR: National BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday exhorted party MPs and MLAs to connect with the people by spending considerable time in their constituencies, and ensure that all welfare and development works of both central and state governments reach every intended person.

Inaugurating a three-day training camp of BJP lawmakers near Puri, Nadda said such sincere efforts can only realise the ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda spoke on the importance of party organisation and its functioning, role of MPs and MLAs in successful implementation of government programmes through effective coordination between party and the government, ideological commitment and learning how to develop strategies for effective communication of government achievements.

“It is a matter of pride for us that BJP is the largest democratic party in the world with over 13 crore members. The NDA is in government in 19 states while the BJP has formed government on its own in 13. This is possible because of the hard work of our party workers. It is your responsibility to keep the morale of the party workers high,” the national BJP chief said.

He further advised the lawmakers to shun their ego and work hand-in-hand with party workers. Equally important is the constant touch with public to know their perception towards the government, he stressed.