Nadda asks BJP leaders to connect with people, get feedback on government at Puri meet

BHUBANESWAR: National BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday exhorted party MPs and MLAs to connect with the people by spending considerable time in their constituencies, and ensure that all welfare and development works of both central and state governments reach every intended person.
Inaugurating a three-day training camp of BJP lawmakers near Puri, Nadda said such sincere efforts can only realise the ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Nadda spoke on the importance of party organisation and its functioning, role of MPs and MLAs in successful implementation of government programmes through effective coordination between party and the government, ideological commitment and learning how to develop strategies for effective communication of government achievements.
“It is a matter of pride for us that BJP is the largest democratic party in the world with over 13 crore members. The NDA is in government in 19 states while the BJP has formed government on its own in 13. This is possible because of the hard work of our party workers. It is your responsibility to keep the morale of the party workers high,” the national BJP chief said.
He further advised the lawmakers to shun their ego and work hand-in-hand with party workers. Equally important is the constant touch with public to know their perception towards the government, he stressed.
“Please go to places like local hospitals and government offices and spend some time there to understand the delivery system and what the public is experiencing. Talk to them and get their feedback for further improvement of the system,” Nadda said.
After the inaugural session, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi told reporters that the party president focused on 14 points and asked them to get connected with the people of different sections like the elderly, dalits, women and the marginalised by visiting their houses.
Union minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram said BJP is the lone party which conducts training programmes for its workers and leaders. All the leaders irrespective of their positions get trained and reoriented to the party’s principles and ideologies. BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra highlighted the importance of humility, stating that arrogance can be detrimental. The discussion focused on organisational skills, governance and ideological clarity.
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Puri MP-cum-national spokesperson Sambit Patra addressed two other sessions of the training programme.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the meetings. National general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and national general secretary Sunil Bansal will address different sessions on the concluding day.