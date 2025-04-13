Orissa HC warns DMET of initiating contempt proceedings

CUTTACK: Taking strong exception to the continued inaction of the director of medical education and training (DMET), Odisha, in providing no objection certificate (NOC) to a doctor in government service for pursuing a fellowship despite its orders, the Orissa High Court has warned of initiating contempt of court proceedings against him.

Dr Smruti Snigdha Sahoo, presently serving as senior resident in the department of radiology at SCB Medical College and Hospital, had applied for NOC to enable her to pursue a super specialisation fellowship programme. She was selected for the fellowship programme in Musculoskeletal Radiology of one-year duration at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore.

The course was scheduled to start from April 1, 2025. However, the DMET kept the application pending without assigning any reason. She had then approached the high court.