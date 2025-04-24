Man held for trafficking tribal girls, women to MP in Odisha

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly trafficking two minor girls and as many women from Katuria village to Madhya Pradesh.

The accused, Daneswar Murmu of Katuria within Sarat police limits, reportedly lured the four tribals to Madhya Pradesh under the pretext of providing them high-paying jobs.

Police have rescued the two minor girls from Fatehgarh area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh and an operation is underway to trace the other women.

Udala sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Hrushikesh Nayak said families of the four victims, who are financially weak, agreed to the arrangement after the accused gained their trust. On April 1, Murmu took all the four victims to a railway station in Madhya Pradesh. He handed over the two minors to one broker and the women to another before returning to Katuria.

When parents of the girls contacted them on April 13, the minors informed them that they were still waiting to get the promised jobs. The same day, parents of one of the girls also received a call and were informed that their daughter was unwell.

When the girl’s father approached Murmu and requested him to arrange her return, the broker reportedly refused to take any action. Subsequently, the father filed a complaint basing on which a police team rushed to Fategarh and rescued the girls.

The girls were shifted to a rehabilitation centre where they underwent counselling. Murmu was arrested and will be produced in court on Thursday. Efforts are on to rescue the remaining two women, the SDPO added.