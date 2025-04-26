Public blames delay in new DHH work as woman dies in elevator mishap in Odisha

BHADRAK: The Bhadrak administration is facing backlash over the elevator malfunction death in the district headquarters hospital (DHH), with locals attributing the mishap to the delay in shifting the DHH to the new building constructed at a cost of Rs 200 crore.
A day after a 54-year-old woman patient was crushed to death inside the elevator of the old DHH building, several local outfits have threatened to launch agitation to protest the delay in making the new hospital fully functional.
Sources said it has been nearly 10 months since the new DHH building was completed at Gelpur. However, it is yet to be made fully operational. The new six-storey building boasts of modern infrastructure, advanced operation theatres, emergency units and provisions for separate departments such as Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Medicine, Surgery among others. However, patients are still being treated at the old hospital which faces challenges like overcrowding, space shortage and limited diagnostic facilities.
While members of the civil society and citizen forums demanded immediate operationalisation of the new DHH, a medical officer on condition of anonymity said the district administration has sent multiple letters to the Health department in this regard. However, there has been no response on making the new DHH fully operational.
Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Sudhanshu Sekhar Bal said the Mother and Child Care unit is already functioning in the new DHH. “The new DHH building has no fire safety certificate due to which it is yet to be made fully functional. Steps are being taken to obtain the certificate soon,” he added.
Meanwhile, Bhadrak collector Dilip Routray has directed the R&B division authorities to install a new lift in the old DHH building. Besides, a committee led by the sub-collector will probe the death of the 54-year-old patient in the mishap.
“The CDMO has been directed to replace the lift and take steps to prevent recurrence of such mishaps. A committee has also been formed to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident. Whoever is found guilty will face action,” said Routray.
On Thursday, Minati Parida of Narasinghapur village under Randia panchayat was crushed to death after the elevator started to move up all of a sudden without any warning reportedly due to a glitch in the sensor. She was trapped inside with her lower torso crushed between the elevator and the wall of lift shaft.