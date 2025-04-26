Public blames delay in new DHH work as woman dies in elevator mishap in Odisha

BHADRAK: The Bhadrak administration is facing backlash over the elevator malfunction death in the district headquarters hospital (DHH), with locals attributing the mishap to the delay in shifting the DHH to the new building constructed at a cost of Rs 200 crore.

A day after a 54-year-old woman patient was crushed to death inside the elevator of the old DHH building, several local outfits have threatened to launch agitation to protest the delay in making the new hospital fully functional.

Sources said it has been nearly 10 months since the new DHH building was completed at Gelpur. However, it is yet to be made fully operational. The new six-storey building boasts of modern infrastructure, advanced operation theatres, emergency units and provisions for separate departments such as Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Medicine, Surgery among others. However, patients are still being treated at the old hospital which faces challenges like overcrowding, space shortage and limited diagnostic facilities.

While members of the civil society and citizen forums demanded immediate operationalisation of the new DHH, a medical officer on condition of anonymity said the district administration has sent multiple letters to the Health department in this regard. However, there has been no response on making the new DHH fully operational.