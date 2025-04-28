Congress, BJD target Odisha government over law and order situation

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition on Sunday once again targeted the BJP government over rising crime and deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Citing the rape and murder of the four-year-old girl in Ganjam district, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty demanded a statement from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who holds the Home portfolio, on the law and order scenario in the state.

“The rape and murder of the girl point towards the extent to which the law and order has deteriorated. On the directions of leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, a BJD team will visit Sanakhemundi and submit a report to him on the incident,” Mohanty said.

State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das also sought a response from the chief minister. Stating that people do not feel there is a government in the state, Das said when Congress raised the issue in the Assembly, the party’s voice was silenced by suspending all its MLAs.

He demanded that the chief minister, who is the leader of the House, constitute an all-party committee in this regard. The state government should also formulate a special law to prevent crime against women in Odisha.