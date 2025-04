BERHAMPUR: Day after the body of a four-year-old girl was found from an under-construction anganwadi centre in Khalingi village of Ganjam district, police have solved the case and arrested a relative of the deceased on charges of rape and murder.

Ganjam SP Subhendu Patra said the accused, identified as Kalia Naha of Khalingi village, is a distant uncle of the victim. He frequently enticed the victim with chips and toffees during her visits to her maternal uncle’s house in Khalingi.

On Friday, while under the influence of alcohol and after watching explicit content, Kalia saw the victim playing on the street and called her. She approached Kalia unsuspectingly, and he lured her into the under-construction anganwadi centre, where he sexually assaulted her.

“When the victim screamed and tried to resist, he smothered her to death. He then hid her body in an interior room of the building before going to drink again,” he added.

The little girl and her parents from Mahanala village had gone to her maternal uncle’s house in Khalingi to attend the week-long jatra. She went missing while playing with other kids near her uncle’s house.