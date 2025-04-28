Odisha woman defies notice for deportation, police in a fix

BHUBANESWAR: The police administration is in a fix after 72-year-old Razia Sultana of Soro in Balasore district refused to comply with a deportation notice asking her to leave India and return to Pakistan by Sunday.
The notice was served in the wake of the Centre’s directive to all states to identify Pakistani nationals and ensure their immediate return following the recent terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir.
However, Razia’s refusal has complicated matters for the local authorities, as she maintains that she is an Indian citizen by birth. With kidney ailments and other health issues, Razia has been bedridden ever since she received the notice. Her family members said the development came as a shock, threatening to separate her from her children at a time when she needs their care the most.
Born in Kolkata in 1953 to Haider Ali, a native of Bihar who later moved to Bangladesh and Pakistan, Razia had married Sk Samsuddin of Pathan Mahala in Soro in 1981. She has since been living in the town along with her son and daughter even after her husband’s death.
Razia’s daughter Salma Parbin said she does not know anyone in Pakistan. “My mother has never even travelled outside India. Neither does she have a passport nor a visa. How can they send her away to an unknown land? She is sick and has an appointment with doctors at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on May 10. We have appealed to the district administration to withdraw the notice,” she said.
Balasore SP Raj Prasad said Razia was served the deportation notice based on official records that indicate she is not an Indian citizen. “She may have obtained Aadhaar and other documents, but as per law, she should have formally applied for Indian citizenship if she claims to have been residing here for so long. We will inform the government and take action as per further instructions,” he added.