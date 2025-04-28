Odisha woman defies notice for deportation, police in a fix

BHUBANESWAR: The police administration is in a fix after 72-year-old Razia Sultana of Soro in Balasore district refused to comply with a deportation notice asking her to leave India and return to Pakistan by Sunday.

The notice was served in the wake of the Centre’s directive to all states to identify Pakistani nationals and ensure their immediate return following the recent terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir.

However, Razia’s refusal has complicated matters for the local authorities, as she maintains that she is an Indian citizen by birth. With kidney ailments and other health issues, Razia has been bedridden ever since she received the notice. Her family members said the development came as a shock, threatening to separate her from her children at a time when she needs their care the most.