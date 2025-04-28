Three murders in 24 hours rock Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Three brutal killings within a span of 24 hours have rocked Ganjam which is already witnessing outrage over the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Sanakhemundi block of the district.

Two siblings were allegedly murdered and their bodies set ablaze within Beguniapada police limits on Saturday night. The deceased were identified as Sanjay Barik (27) and Ajay Barik (25) of Sumandal village. The duo had recently been acquitted in a murder case of a local leader.

Ganjam SP Suvendu Patra said their half-burnt bodies were found near Merainga village within Khallikote police limits on Sunday morning. Circumstantial evidence suggests that the brothers were killed in Beguniapada forest before their bodies were dumped and set ablaze near Merainga to destroy evidence. Police suspect the murder was linked to previous enmity.

Patra said initial investigation revealed that a group of people assaulted the brothers with lathis and stones, reportedly due to their involvement in a recent dispute over illegal excise trade in Shalaban and Sumandal areas.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to the hospital for postmortem. Additional police force has been deployed in the area to prevent any flare-up. Investigation is underway to identify and nab the killers, he added.